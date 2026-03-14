Jaylen Wells Out March 13 Against Pistons Due To Shoulder Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 120-112 loss to the Mavericks on March 12, Wells totaled 23 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Wells is averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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