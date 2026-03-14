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Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies

Jaylen Wells

Memphis Grizzlies SF

Jaylen Wells Out March 13 Against Pistons Due To Shoulder Injury

Jaylen Wells (Shoulder) is out for the upcoming game against the Pistons on Friday, March 13. As of Friday evening, the Pistons are favored by 16 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 120-112 loss to the Mavericks on March 12, Wells totaled 23 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Wells is averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaylen Wells

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