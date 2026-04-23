Jaylen Clark Questionable For Game 3 Against Nuggets (Illness)
Jaylen Clark (Illness) is questionable for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Nuggets on Thursday, April 23. As of Thursday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 1.5 with a total of 232.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 12, Clark recorded eight points, three rebounds, two assists and one block in a 132-126 win over the Pelicans. Clark averaged 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.