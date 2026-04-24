Jaylen Clark DTD For Game 4 Against Nuggets (Illness)

Clark tallied eight points, three rebounds, two assists and one block in his last appearance, a 132-126 win over the Pelicans on April 12. Clark averaged 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

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