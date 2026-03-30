Jaylen Brown Out March 30 Against Hawks Due To Calf Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 119-109 win over the Thunder on March 25, Brown had 31 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Brown leads his squad in points per contest (28.6), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

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