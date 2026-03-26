Javonte Green DTD For March 26 Against Pelicans Due To Ankle Injury
Javonte Green (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Pelicans on Thursday, March 26. As of Thursday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 4 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25, Green put up seven points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Green is averaging 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.