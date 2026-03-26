Javonte Green DTD For March 26 Against Pelicans Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent game, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25, Green put up seven points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Green is averaging 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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