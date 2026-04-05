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Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies

Javon Small

Memphis Grizzlies • #10 PG

Javon Small Out April 5 Against Bucks Due To Thigh Injury

Javon Small (Thigh) is out for the upcoming game against the Bucks on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Bucks are favored by 6 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 128-96 loss to the Raptors on April 3, Small had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Small is averaging 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Javon Small

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