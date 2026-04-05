Javon Small Out April 5 Against Bucks Due To Thigh Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 128-96 loss to the Raptors on April 3, Small had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Small is averaging 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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