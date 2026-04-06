Javon Small DTD For April 6 Against Cavaliers Due To Thigh Injury
Javon Small (Thigh) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Cavaliers on Monday, April 6. As of Monday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 14 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 3, Small posted 14 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 128-96 loss to the Raptors. Small is averaging 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.