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Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies

Javon Small

Memphis Grizzlies • #10 PG

Javon Small DTD For April 6 Against Cavaliers Due To Thigh Injury

Javon Small (Thigh) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Cavaliers on Monday, April 6. As of Monday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 14 with a total of 237.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 3, Small posted 14 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 128-96 loss to the Raptors. Small is averaging 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Javon Small

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