Javon Small DTD For April 12 Against Rockets Due To Thigh Injury

Small totaled 14 points, six rebounds and four assists in his last appearance, a 128-96 loss to the Raptors on April 3. Small is averaging 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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