Javon Small DTD For April 12 Against Rockets Due To Thigh Injury
Javon Small (Thigh) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Rockets on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Rockets are favored by 13.5 with a total of 223.5.
What It Means
Small totaled 14 points, six rebounds and four assists in his last appearance, a 128-96 loss to the Raptors on April 3. Small is averaging 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.