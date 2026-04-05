Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable April 5 Against Mavericks Due To Calf Injury

Vanderbilt had nine points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in his most recent action, a 139-96 loss to the Thunder on April 2. Vanderbilt is averaging 4.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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