Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable April 5 Against Mavericks Due To Calf Injury
Jarred Vanderbilt (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Mavericks on Sunday, April 5. As of Sunday morning, the Lakers are favored by 2 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
Vanderbilt had nine points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in his most recent action, a 139-96 loss to the Thunder on April 2. Vanderbilt is averaging 4.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.