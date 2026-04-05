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Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers

Jarred Vanderbilt

Los Angeles Lakers • #2 C

Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable April 5 Against Mavericks Due To Calf Injury

Jarred Vanderbilt (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Mavericks on Sunday, April 5. As of Sunday morning, the Lakers are favored by 2 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

Vanderbilt had nine points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in his most recent action, a 139-96 loss to the Thunder on April 2. Vanderbilt is averaging 4.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarred Vanderbilt

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