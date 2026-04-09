Jarace Walker Questionable April 9 Against Nets Due To Back Injury

In his last game on April 7, Walker posted 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 124-104 loss to the Timberwolves. Walker is averaging 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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