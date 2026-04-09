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Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker

Indiana Pacers • #5 PF

Jarace Walker Questionable April 9 Against Nets Due To Back Injury

Jarace Walker (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Nets on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday morning, the Pacers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 7, Walker posted 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 124-104 loss to the Timberwolves. Walker is averaging 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarace Walker

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