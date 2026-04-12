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Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker

Indiana Pacers • #5 PF

Jarace Walker Questionable April 12 Against Pistons Due To Foot Injury

Jarace Walker (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Pistons on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Pistons are favored by 13 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 10, Walker posted 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block in a 105-94 loss to the 76ers. Walker is averaging 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarace Walker

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