Jarace Walker Questionable April 12 Against Pistons Due To Foot Injury

Last time out on April 10, Walker posted 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block in a 105-94 loss to the 76ers. Walker is averaging 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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