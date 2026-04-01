Jamison Battle DTD For April 1 Against Kings Due To Not Injury Related Injury
Jamison Battle (Not Injury Related ) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Kings on Wednesday, April 1. As of Tuesday evening, the Raptors are favored by 14 with a total of 225.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 27, Battle recorded one rebound, one steal and one block in a 119-106 win over the Pelicans. Battle is averaging 3.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.