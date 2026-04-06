FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden

Cleveland Cavaliers • #1 GF

James Harden Out April 6 Against Grizzlies (Personal)

James Harden (Personal) is out for the upcoming contest against the Grizzlies on Monday, April 6. As of Monday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

Harden put up 28 points, four rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block in his most recent appearance, a 117-108 win over the Pacers on April 5. Harden paces his team in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 23.7 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
James Harden

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News