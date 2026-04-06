James Harden Out April 6 Against Grizzlies (Personal)
James Harden (Personal) is out for the upcoming contest against the Grizzlies on Monday, April 6. As of Monday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
Harden put up 28 points, four rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block in his most recent appearance, a 117-108 win over the Pacers on April 5. Harden paces his team in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 23.7 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.