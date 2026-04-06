James Harden Out April 6 Against Grizzlies (Personal)

Harden put up 28 points, four rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block in his most recent appearance, a 117-108 win over the Pacers on April 5. Harden paces his team in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 23.7 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

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