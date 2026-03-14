Jamal Murray DTD For March 14 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury
Jamal Murray (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Lakers on Saturday, March 14. As of Saturday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 2.5 with a total of 244.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 136-131 win over the Spurs on March 12, Murray tallied 39 points, two rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Murray is averaging 25.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.