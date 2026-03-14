Jamal Murray DTD For March 14 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game, a 136-131 win over the Spurs on March 12, Murray tallied 39 points, two rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Murray is averaging 25.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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