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Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets • #27 SG

Jamal Murray DTD For March 14 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury

Jamal Murray (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Lakers on Saturday, March 14. As of Saturday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 2.5 with a total of 244.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 136-131 win over the Spurs on March 12, Murray tallied 39 points, two rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Murray is averaging 25.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Murray

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