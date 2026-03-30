Jalen Williams Out March 30 Against Pistons Due To Injury Management Injury

In his last game on March 29, Williams recorded 22 points, one rebound, two assists and one steal in a 111-100 win over the Knicks. Williams is averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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