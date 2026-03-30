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Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder • #8 SG

Jalen Williams Out March 30 Against Pistons Due To Injury Management Injury

Jalen Williams (Injury Management) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Pistons on Monday, March 30. As of Monday evening, the Thunder are favored by 12 with a total of 217.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 29, Williams recorded 22 points, one rebound, two assists and one steal in a 111-100 win over the Knicks. Williams is averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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