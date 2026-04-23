FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder • #8 SF

Jalen Williams DTD For Game 3 Against Suns Due To Hamstring Injury

Jalen Williams (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Suns on Saturday, April 25. As of Thursday morning, the Thunder are favored by 9.5 with a total of 214.5.

What It Means

Williams tallied 19 points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in his last action, a 120-107 win over the Suns on April 22. Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Williams

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Oklahoma City ThunderRecent Oklahoma City Thunder Player News

View All Oklahoma City Thunder Player News