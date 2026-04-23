Jalen Williams DTD For Game 3 Against Suns Due To Hamstring Injury
Jalen Williams (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Suns on Saturday, April 25. As of Thursday morning, the Thunder are favored by 9.5 with a total of 214.5.
What It Means
Williams tallied 19 points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in his last action, a 120-107 win over the Suns on April 22. Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.