Jalen Williams DTD For Game 3 Against Suns Due To Hamstring Injury

Williams tallied 19 points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in his last action, a 120-107 win over the Suns on April 22. Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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