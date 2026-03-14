Jalen Smith DTD For March 13 Against Clippers Due To Calf Injury

Smith had 14 points and four rebounds in his last appearance, a 142-130 loss to the Lakers on March 12. Smith leads his team in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 10.3 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

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