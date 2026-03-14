Jalen Smith DTD For March 13 Against Clippers Due To Calf Injury
Jalen Smith (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Clippers on Friday, March 13. As of Friday evening, the Clippers are favored by 13 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
Smith had 14 points and four rebounds in his last appearance, a 142-130 loss to the Lakers on March 12. Smith leads his team in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 10.3 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.