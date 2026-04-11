Jalen Johnson Questionable April 12 Against Heat (Rest)

Johnson had 18 points, nine rebounds and two assists in his most recent appearance, a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers on April 10. Johnson leads his squad in points (22.5 per game), boards (10.3) and assists (7.9). At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

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