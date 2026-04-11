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Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson

Atlanta Hawks • #1 SF

Jalen Johnson Questionable April 12 Against Heat (Rest)

Jalen Johnson (Rest) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Heat on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Hawks are favored by 1.5 with a total of 243.5.

What It Means

Johnson had 18 points, nine rebounds and two assists in his most recent appearance, a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers on April 10. Johnson leads his squad in points (22.5 per game), boards (10.3) and assists (7.9). At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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