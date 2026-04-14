Jalen Green DTD For NBA Play-In Against Trail Blazers Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on April 8, Green put up one rebound in a 112-107 win over the Mavericks. Green averaged 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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