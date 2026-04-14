Jalen Green DTD For NBA Play-In Against Trail Blazers Due To Knee Injury
Jalen Green (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament contest against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, April 14. As of Monday evening, the Suns are favored by 3.5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 8, Green put up one rebound in a 112-107 win over the Mavericks. Green averaged 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
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