Jalen Duren Questionable April 4 Against 76ers (Illness)
Jalen Duren (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the 76ers on Saturday, April 4. As of Saturday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 2.5 with a total of 225.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 113-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 2, Duren tallied 22 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks. Duren paces his squad in rebounding (10.7 per game), and averages 19.5 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.