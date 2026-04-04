Jalen Duren Questionable April 4 Against 76ers (Illness)

In his last action, a 113-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 2, Duren tallied 22 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks. Duren paces his squad in rebounding (10.7 per game), and averages 19.5 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

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