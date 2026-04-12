Jalen Duren Out April 12 Against Pacers Due To Knee Injury

In his most recent game, a 118-100 win over the Hornets on April 10, Duren put up 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Duren leads his squad in rebounding (10.5 per game), and averages 19.5 points and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

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