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Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons C

Jalen Duren Out April 12 Against Pacers Due To Knee Injury

Jalen Duren (Knee) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Pacers on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Pistons are favored by 13 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 118-100 win over the Hornets on April 10, Duren put up 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Duren leads his squad in rebounding (10.5 per game), and averages 19.5 points and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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