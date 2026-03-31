Jalen Duren DTD For March 31 Against Raptors Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on March 28, Duren posted 10 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and one block in a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves. Duren paces his squad in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 19.3 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

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