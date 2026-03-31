Jalen Duren DTD For March 31 Against Raptors Due To Knee Injury
Jalen Duren (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Raptors on Tuesday, March 31. As of Tuesday morning, the Pistons are favored by 2.5 with a total of 219.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 28, Duren posted 10 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and one block in a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves. Duren paces his squad in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 19.3 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.