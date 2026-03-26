Jalen Duren DTD For March 26 Against Pelicans Due To Injury Management Injury
Jalen Duren (Injury Management) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Pelicans on Thursday, March 26. As of Thursday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 4 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25, Duren totaled 26 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Duren paces his team in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 19.3 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.