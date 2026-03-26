Jalen Duren DTD For March 26 Against Pelicans Due To Injury Management Injury

In his most recent game, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25, Duren totaled 26 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Duren paces his team in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 19.3 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

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