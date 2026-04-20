Jalen Duren DTD For Game 2 Against Magic Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on April 19, Duren posted eight points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block in a 112-101 loss to the Magic. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.