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Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons C

Jalen Duren DTD For Game 2 Against Magic Due To Knee Injury

Jalen Duren (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Magic on Wednesday, April 22. As of Monday evening, the Pistons are favored by 9.5 with a total of 218.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 19, Duren posted eight points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block in a 112-101 loss to the Magic. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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