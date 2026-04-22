Jake LaRavia DTD For Game 3 Against Rockets Due To Leg Injury
Jake LaRavia (Leg) is listed as day-to-day for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Rockets on Friday, April 24. As of Wednesday morning, the Rockets are favored by 9.5 with a total of 205.5.
What It Means
Laravia had two rebounds and one block in his most recent action, a 101-94 win over the Rockets on April 21. Laravia averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.