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Jake LaRavia
Los Angeles Lakers

Jake LaRavia

Los Angeles Lakers • #12 SF

Jake LaRavia DTD For Game 3 Against Rockets Due To Leg Injury

Jake LaRavia (Leg) is listed as day-to-day for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Rockets on Friday, April 24. As of Wednesday morning, the Rockets are favored by 9.5 with a total of 205.5.

What It Means

Laravia had two rebounds and one block in his most recent action, a 101-94 win over the Rockets on April 21. Laravia averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake LaRavia

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