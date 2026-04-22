Jake LaRavia DTD For Game 3 Against Rockets Due To Leg Injury

Laravia had two rebounds and one block in his most recent action, a 101-94 win over the Rockets on April 21. Laravia averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

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