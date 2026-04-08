Jaden McDaniels Questionable April 8 Against Magic Due To Knee Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 110-108 win over the Rockets on March 25, McDaniels totaled 25 points, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks. McDaniels is averaging 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.