Jaden McDaniels DTD For Game 1 Against Nuggets Due To Hip Injury

McDaniels totaled 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four blocks in his most recent action, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.