Jaden McDaniels DTD For Game 1 Against Nuggets Due To Hip Injury
Jaden McDaniels (Hip) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Nuggets on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 6 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
McDaniels totaled 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four blocks in his most recent action, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.