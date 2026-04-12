FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith Jr. Out April 12 Against Grizzlies (Rest)

Jabari Smith Jr. (Rest) is out for the upcoming contest against the Grizzlies on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Rockets are favored by 13.5 with a total of 223.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 10, Smith posted 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves. Smith is averaging 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jabari Smith

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News