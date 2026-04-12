Jabari Smith Jr. Out April 12 Against Grizzlies (Rest)

In his last game on April 10, Smith posted 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves. Smith is averaging 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

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