Jabari Smith Jr. Out April 12 Against Grizzlies (Rest)
Jabari Smith Jr. (Rest) is out for the upcoming contest against the Grizzlies on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Rockets are favored by 13.5 with a total of 223.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 10, Smith posted 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves. Smith is averaging 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.