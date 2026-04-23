Ja'Kobe Walter Questionable For Game 3 Against Cavaliers (Illness)

Walter totaled 14 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in his most recent appearance, a 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers on April 20. Walter averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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