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Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors

Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors • #14 SG

Ja'Kobe Walter Questionable For Game 3 Against Cavaliers (Illness)

Ja'Kobe Walter (Illness) is questionable for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Cavaliers on Thursday, April 23. As of Thursday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 220.5.

What It Means

Walter totaled 14 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in his most recent appearance, a 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers on April 20. Walter averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ja'Kobe Walter

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