Isaiah Stewart DTD For April 6 Against Magic Due To Calf Injury

In his most recent game, a 126-110 win over the Grizzlies on March 13, Stewart put up 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block. Stewart is averaging 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

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