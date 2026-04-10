Isaiah Joe Out April 10 Against Nuggets Due To Knee Injury
Isaiah Joe (Knee) is out for the upcoming game against the Nuggets on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 11.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8, Joe totaled 21 points, two rebounds and two assists. Joe is averaging 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.