Isaiah Joe Out April 10 Against Nuggets Due To Knee Injury

In his last action, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8, Joe totaled 21 points, two rebounds and two assists. Joe is averaging 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.