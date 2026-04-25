Isaiah Joe DTD For Game 3 Against Suns (Personal)
Isaiah Joe (Personal) is listed as day-to-day for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Suns on Saturday, April 25. As of Saturday morning, the Thunder are favored by 9.5 with a total of 214.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 22, Joe put up six points, one rebound and one steal in a 120-107 win over the Suns. Joe averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.