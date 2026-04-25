Isaiah Joe DTD For Game 3 Against Suns (Personal)

Last time out on April 22, Joe put up six points, one rebound and one steal in a 120-107 win over the Suns. Joe averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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