Isaiah Jackson Out For NBA Play-In Against Warriors Due To Ankle Injury
Isaiah Jackson (Ankle) is out for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament contest against the Warriors on Wednesday, April 15. As of Wednesday morning, the Clippers are favored by 5.5 with a total of 221.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 114-113 win over the Pacers on March 27, Jackson totaled four points and four rebounds. Jackson averaged 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.
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