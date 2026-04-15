Isaiah Jackson Out For NBA Play-In Against Warriors Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 114-113 win over the Pacers on March 27, Jackson totaled four points and four rebounds. Jackson averaged 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

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