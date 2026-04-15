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Isaiah Jackson
Los Angeles Clippers

Isaiah Jackson

Los Angeles Clippers • #23 PF

Isaiah Jackson Out For NBA Play-In Against Warriors Due To Ankle Injury

Isaiah Jackson (Ankle) is out for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament contest against the Warriors on Wednesday, April 15. As of Wednesday morning, the Clippers are favored by 5.5 with a total of 221.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 114-113 win over the Pacers on March 27, Jackson totaled four points and four rebounds. Jackson averaged 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Jackson

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