Isaiah Hartenstein Out March 30 Against Pistons Due To Injury Management Injury
Isaiah Hartenstein (Injury Management) is out for the upcoming game against the Pistons on Monday, March 30. As of Monday evening, the Thunder are favored by 12 with a total of 217.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 111-100 win over the Knicks on March 29, Hartenstein totaled six points, 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal. Hartenstein is averaging 9.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.