Isaiah Hartenstein Out March 30 Against Pistons Due To Injury Management Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 111-100 win over the Knicks on March 29, Hartenstein totaled six points, 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal. Hartenstein is averaging 9.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

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