Isaiah Collier DTD For March 30 Against Cavaliers Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last game on March 18, Collier put up 14 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves. Collier paces his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.