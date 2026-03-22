Isaiah Collier DTD For March 23 Against Raptors Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last game on March 18, Collier posted 14 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves. Collier is tops on his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.