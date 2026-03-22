Isaiah Collier DTD For March 23 Against Raptors Due To Hamstring Injury
Isaiah Collier (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Raptors on Monday, March 23.
What It Means
In his last game on March 18, Collier posted 14 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves. Collier is tops on his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.