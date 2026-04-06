Isaiah Collier DTD For April 7 Against Pelicans Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last game, a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves on March 18, Collier tallied 14 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block. Collier paces his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.