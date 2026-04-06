Isaiah Collier DTD For April 7 Against Pelicans Due To Hamstring Injury
Isaiah Collier (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Pelicans on Tuesday, April 7.
What It Means
In his last game, a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves on March 18, Collier tallied 14 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block. Collier paces his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.