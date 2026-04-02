Isaiah Collier DTD For April 3 Against Rockets Due To Hamstring Injury
Isaiah Collier (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Rockets on Friday, April 3.
What It Means
Collier tallied 14 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in his last appearance, a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves on March 18. Collier is tops on his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.