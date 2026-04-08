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Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz

Isaiah Collier

Utah Jazz • #8 PG

Isaiah Collier DTD For April 10 Against Grizzlies Due To Hamstring Injury

Isaiah Collier (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Grizzlies on Friday, April 10.

What It Means

Last time out on March 18, Collier put up 14 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves. Collier paces his team in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Collier

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