Isaac Okoro DTD For March 27 Against Thunder Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on March 25, Okoro posted 13 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 157-137 loss to the 76ers. Okoro is averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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