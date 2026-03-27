Isaac Okoro DTD For March 27 Against Thunder Due To Knee Injury
Isaac Okoro (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Thunder on Friday, March 27. As of Friday morning, the Thunder are favored by 20.5 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 25, Okoro posted 13 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 157-137 loss to the 76ers. Okoro is averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.