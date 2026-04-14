Immanuel Quickley DTD For Game 1 Against Cavaliers Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last action, a 136-101 win over the Nets on April 12, Quickley had four points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals. Quickley averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

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