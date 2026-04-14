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Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors • #5 PG

Immanuel Quickley DTD For Game 1 Against Cavaliers Due To Hamstring Injury

Immanuel Quickley (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Cavaliers on Saturday, April 18. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 8 with a total of 218.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 136-101 win over the Nets on April 12, Quickley had four points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals. Quickley averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Immanuel Quickley

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