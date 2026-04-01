Immanuel Quickley DTD For April 1 Against Kings Due To Foot Injury

Last time out on March 22, Quickley put up 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals in a 120-98 loss to the Suns. Quickley paces his squad in assists with 6.0 per game, and averages 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

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