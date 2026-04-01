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Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors • #5 PG

Immanuel Quickley DTD For April 1 Against Kings Due To Foot Injury

Immanuel Quickley (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Kings on Wednesday, April 1. As of Tuesday evening, the Raptors are favored by 14 with a total of 225.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 22, Quickley put up 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals in a 120-98 loss to the Suns. Quickley paces his squad in assists with 6.0 per game, and averages 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Immanuel Quickley

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