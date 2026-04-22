Harrison Barnes DTD For Game 3 Against Trail Blazers Due To Wrist Injury

Barnes put up four points and one rebound in his last game, a 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 21. Barnes averaged 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.