Harrison Barnes DTD For Game 3 Against Trail Blazers Due To Wrist Injury
Harrison Barnes (Wrist) is listed as day-to-day for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Trail Blazers on Friday, April 24. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Spurs are favored by 1.5 with a total of 220.5.
What It Means
Barnes put up four points and one rebound in his last game, a 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 21. Barnes averaged 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.