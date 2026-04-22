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Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs

Harrison Barnes

San Antonio Spurs • #40 F

Harrison Barnes DTD For Game 3 Against Trail Blazers Due To Wrist Injury

Harrison Barnes (Wrist) is listed as day-to-day for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Trail Blazers on Friday, April 24. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Spurs are favored by 1.5 with a total of 220.5.

What It Means

Barnes put up four points and one rebound in his last game, a 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 21. Barnes averaged 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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