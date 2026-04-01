Gui Santos Questionable April 1 Against Spurs Due To Pelvis Injury
Gui Santos (Pelvis) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Spurs on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday morning, the Spurs are favored by 13.5 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
Santos had nine points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in his last action, a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets on March 29. Santos is averaging 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.