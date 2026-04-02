Gui Santos DTD For April 2 Against Cavaliers Due To Pelvis Injury
Gui Santos (Pelvis) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Cavaliers on Thursday, April 2. As of Thursday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 10.5 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Santos had nine points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in his most recent game, a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets on March 29. Santos is averaging 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.