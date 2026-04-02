Gui Santos DTD For April 2 Against Cavaliers Due To Pelvis Injury

Santos had nine points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in his most recent game, a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets on March 29. Santos is averaging 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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