Guerschon Yabusele Questionable March 12 Against Lakers Due To Foot Injury
Guerschon Yabusele (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Lakers on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday morning, the Lakers are favored by 11 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 130-124 win over the Warriors on March 10, Yabusele totaled two points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals. Yabusele is averaging 4.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.