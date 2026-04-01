Guerschon Yabusele Questionable April 1 Against Pacers Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on March 30, Yabusele posted 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 129-114 loss to the Spurs. Yabusele is averaging 5.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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