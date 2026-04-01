Guerschon Yabusele Questionable April 1 Against Pacers Due To Ankle Injury
Guerschon Yabusele (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Pacers on Wednesday, April 1. As of Tuesday evening, the Bulls are favored by 5 with a total of 246.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 30, Yabusele posted 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 129-114 loss to the Spurs. Yabusele is averaging 5.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.