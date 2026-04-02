Guerschon Yabusele DTD For April 3 Against Knicks Due To Ankle Injury

Yabusele tallied 20 points, six rebounds and one assist in his most recent action, a 145-126 loss to the Pacers on April 1. Yabusele is averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.