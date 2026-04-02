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Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls

Guerschon Yabusele

Chicago Bulls • #28 PF

Guerschon Yabusele DTD For April 3 Against Knicks Due To Ankle Injury

Guerschon Yabusele (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Knicks on Friday, April 3. As of Thursday evening, the Knicks are favored by 16.5 with a total of 238.5.

What It Means

Yabusele tallied 20 points, six rebounds and one assist in his most recent action, a 145-126 loss to the Pacers on April 1. Yabusele is averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Guerschon Yabusele

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