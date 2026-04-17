Grayson Allen Questionable For NBA Play-In Against Warriors Due To Hamstring Injury
Grayson Allen (Hamstring) is listed as questionable for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament matchup against the Warriors on Friday, April 17. As of Friday morning, the Suns are favored by 3.5 with a total of 219.5.
What It Means
Allen tallied eight points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in his last game, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10. Allen averaged 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.