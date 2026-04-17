Grayson Allen Questionable For NBA Play-In Against Warriors Due To Hamstring Injury

Allen tallied eight points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in his last game, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10. Allen averaged 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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