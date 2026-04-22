Grayson Allen Questionable For Game 2 Against Thunder Due To Hamstring Injury
Grayson Allen (Hamstring) is questionable for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Thunder on Wednesday, April 22. As of Wednesday morning, the Thunder are favored by 17.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10, Allen totaled eight points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Allen averaged 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.