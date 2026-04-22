Grayson Allen Questionable For Game 2 Against Thunder Due To Hamstring Injury

In his most recent action, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10, Allen totaled eight points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Allen averaged 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.